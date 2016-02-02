Iowa caucus coin flip count unknown

In an unknown number of Iowa Democratic caucus precincts Monday, a county delegate was awarded after the flip of a coin.

Why is the number unknown? Because officials who reported county delegate totals without using the party's smartphone app weren't required to signify if the win was the result of a coin toss, said Sam Lau, a spokesman for the Iowa Democratic Party.

Lau said seven coin flips were reported statewide, and Bernie Sanders won six of them.

The Des Moines Register has identified six coin flips through social media and one in an interview with a caucus participant. Of those seven, Clinton was the apparent winner of six. It's unknown if there is any overlap between the coin flips identified by the Register and the coin flips the state party confirmed.