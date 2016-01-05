Trump Gives Terrorism a Boost

Some people, and by “some people” I mean establishment Republicans who are terrified that he’ll actually win the nomination, don’t think Donald Trump is a real Republican.

They point to his past support for universal healthcare, the Clintons, and Democrats as proof that he’s a donkey in an elephant’s clothing.

But these establishment Republicans are wrong.

Donald Trump is just like them.

He’s a “real” Republican.

And that’s not just because he’s spewing hate speech, degrading women, or flirting with fascism.

It’s because, like all true Republicans, Donald Trump is doing his part to fuel terrorism, at home and abroad.

I know, I know.

I know what you’re thinking: “Republicans hate terrorism! They want to carpet bomb ISIS! They want to torture all the bad guys! They want to go all Terminator on Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi! And you want me to think they support terrorism? Yeah right, buddy!”

Well, here’s the dirty little secret Republicans don’t want you to know: they’re just as bad as Jihadi John when it comes to making people want to kill Americans.

Everything they’ve done to “fight” terrorism over the past decade-and-a-half has actually done the exact opposite.

The Iraq War, Guantanamo Bay, the CIA’s torture program -- they were all free propaganda for groups like Al Qaeda and made terrorism a bigger problem than it already was.

There wasn’t even a suicide bombing in the 7,000-year-long history of Iraq before Bush and his neocons blew that country apart!