Police Searching For Three White Males After Mass Shooting Leaves 12 Dead And 20 Wounded

This latest mass shooting is happening just five days after a right-wing terrorist gunned down three people at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado.

The Inland Regional Hospital is a facility that serves the developmentally disabled. Footage from helicopters have shown people evacuating the building with their hands up, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Fox11 Los Angeles reports that one suspect wearing tactical gear walked into a full conference room and began shooting.

It is unknown at this time what the motive for the shooting is, but police are still searching for the shooters, who may have fled the area in a black SUV according to reports.

It is very clear that yet another mass shooting has occurred in America.