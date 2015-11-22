This is what institutional racism looks like.

Despite what you may hear from the Right-wing media, institutional racism is still a very real problem in the United States. And, it creates a vicious cycle that keeps minority families from rising out of poverty.

According to a recent study from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, the racial makeup of neighborhoods in Baltimore is “the most significant predictor of whether a [mortgage] loan gets made.”

After widespread unrest following the death of Freddie Gray earlier this year, researchers began to look at causes of persistent, racial wealth disparities. They discovered that black families have a far more difficult time getting home loans in Baltimore, and banks are rejecting loans more often in black neighborhoods.