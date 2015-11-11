Joshua Feuerstein has earned 15 million views for his viral Facebook video claiming that "Starbucks wanted to take Christ and Christmas off of their brand new cups." And you know, the guy has a point. We liberals have been mocking the "War on Christmas" for years, but this time maybe we've finally gone too far. Take a look at last year's cup and this year's cup and you be the judge.
Maybe Conservatives Have a Point About the War on Christmas
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Nov 11, 2015 6:15 AM
