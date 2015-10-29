Newsvine

Marco Rubio can't deny his chronic absenteeism, so he attacked the media for pointing it out

Florida Senator Marco Rubio attacked the media — both the representatives of it in the room and those in the world at large — for daring to criticize him for “ripping off” the citizens of his home state by refusing to do his job.

Referring to the Miami Sun-Sentinel’s call for him to resign, Rubio agreed that he does, in fact, “hate his job.”

Rubio claimed that there’s a double-standard for conservatives, given that the same newspaper endorsed President Barack Obama despite him having missed “sixty or seventy percent of the votes.” Obama did, in fact, vote “present” approximately 3 percent of the time during his tenure in the Senate — but that’s a far cry from Rubio’s abysmal voting record, as he hasn’t even been available to vote “present” for a third of the votes this year.

