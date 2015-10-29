Ben Carson's Winning GOP Debate Strategy: Flat Out Lying About Mannatech

The question was about Carson’s 10-year involvement with a sketchy multilevel marketing firm called Mannatech. As Quintanilla noted, Mannatech has faced scrutiny over its claims that its vitamins could cure everything from autism to cancer, and it paid $7 million to settle deceptive advertising charges brought by the Texas attorney general. Slate’s Helaine Olen has also explained how companies like Mannatech prey on the poor, desperate, and gullible by promising riches if they enroll as direct-sales associates hawking the company’s products. Quintanilla asked Carson a simple question: Why would he continue to be involved with such a company?

Carson’s answer started out equally simple. And then it got complicated. And then he tried to make it simple again. And he was fibbing pretty much the entire time.