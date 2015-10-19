Was George W. Bush president on September 11, 2001? It’s time to settle this once and for all.
It’s true that, in the presidential election held on November 7, 2000, George W. Bush received fewer votes than Al Gore.
But according to the Associated Press, this is a photo of George W. Bush being sworn in as president on January 20, 2001.
Was George W. Bush President On 9/11? An Investigation Into The Controversy Tearing The GOP Apart
